ConsenSys launches MetaMask Learn platform

MetaMask Learn is a free-to-use resource available in 10 languages, and it was designed to help people who are interested in learning about Web3. The platform comprises an interactive MetaMask UI environment that can onboard those new to self-custody and guide users through the most important Web3-related topics.

The launch follows a self-custody awareness survey commissioned by ConsenSys and conducted by Morning Consult. According to the survey, which involved 1505 crypto holders in the US, three-quarters of respondents did not know or were unsure of what self-custody was.

MetaMask is well aware that there’s a learning curve when it comes to Web3 technologies, which is why MetaMask Learn was designed in such a way as to make Web3 accessible for anyone, at any level. Moreover, according to the official press release, the platform falls in line with MetaMasks’s mission of democratising access to decentralised technology.

At launch, the platform will be available in 10 languages, namely English, Bahasa (Indonesia), Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog (the Philippines), Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and Vietnamese.

The platform will touch on beginner-friendly subjects such as What is Web3, What is a Crypto Wallet, The Era of Digital Identity, What is a Self-Custody Wallet, NFTs and Creators, and Decentralised Finance. It will also help users understand more complex Web3 topics by combining visual learning with action-oriented testing.

Other MetaMask features launched by ConsenSys

In an effort to onboard newcomers to staking, ConsenSys launched a MetaMask Staking feature in January 2023. MetaMask Staking incorporates directly into the MetaMask Portfolio dapp, and it will improve access to staking worldwide by allowing MetaMask users to stake crypto (ETH) with providers such as Lido and Rocket Pool.

Staking has become an important part of the crypto ecosystem in the context of Ethereum’s transition from a PoW (proof-of-work) consensus mechanism to a PoS (proof-of-stake) one. However, the subject can be complex and discouraging for newcomers. Through this new feature, ConsenSys hopes to provide an easy-to-understand and trusted entry point for users interested in staking.

In November 2022, ConsenSys has launched MetaMask Bridges to make it easier for users to move tokens from one blockchain network to another. Blockchain bridges support interoperability between different blockchains, and there are currently more than 60 of them available, each with its own security, risk, and trust profile. Some noteworthy examples include Connext, Hop, Celer cBridge, and Polygon Bridge, all of which are available in MetaMask Bridges.

The aim of this aggregator is to allow MetaMask users to bridge across multiple networks within the Portfolio dapp without having to do their own research to find a reliable bridge.