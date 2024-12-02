ConsenSys closes USD 65 mln formation round





Financial services companies J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, and UBS invested alongside blockchain companies, including Protocol Labs, the Maker Foundation, Fenbushi, The LAO, Alameda Research.

ConsenSys is now an integrated Ethereum software company with products powering the blockchain developer and financial user experience: Codefi, Diligence, Infura, MetaMask, Truffle, and Quorum. This product suite supports both public and private permissioned blockchain networks and will be supporting Layer 2 Ethereum networks and facilitating access to adjacent protocols like IPFS, Filecoin, and others. ConsenSys also contributes to Ethereum 2.0.

ConsenSys’ products are points of access to Ethereum for developers, enterprises, and consumers, making Web3 more accessible. To accelerate mainstream adoption of Web3, ConsenSys is focused on commercialising its platforms as distribution channels for DeFi protocols, catalysing the convergence of traditional and decentralised finance.