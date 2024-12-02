Conotoxia introduces Skrill





Skrill offers an instant, secure way to make payments online. To use the solution when paying via Conotoxia Pay, ordering currency exchange transactions, money transfers, or funding the Forex account held at Conotoxia.com, users first need to register on the Skrill website and top up their account.

For Conotoxia users accustomed to multi-currency services, it is also important to manage the most popular currencies within their Skrill account. One can fund their Conotoxia currency wallet with one click.