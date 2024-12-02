Conio and Coinbase increase access to digital assets in Italy

Conio aims to further solidify its position in the Italian digital asset market. This includes support for up to 50 tokens on the Conio App by the end of 2023 and the launch of a project to extend its custody technology, already established for Bitcoin and Algorand, to EVM blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche.











This collaboration will offer a quicker and more secure channel for Italian banks and financial institutions to meet the growing demand for digital assets accessing Coinbase’s liquidity.





Conio’s milestones and inclusion in the Visa Innovation Programme

This new agreement comes at the end of a second half of the year filled with acknowledgements and partnerships for Conio. After expanding its collaboration with Chainalysis, it was selected for the Visa Innovation Programme Europe 2023 as the sole crypto fintech representative for Italy. Subsequently, it was named for the third time as a Sample Vendor in the Blockchain Wallets category in the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3.

Officials from Conio said that they are happy to announce the start of a collaboration between Conio and Coinbase. Their goal is to become one of the most reliable partners for banks, financial institutions, and companies looking to enter the world of digital assets. Thanks to this new agreement, Conio will be able to provide them with a fast and secure on-ramp.

Also commenting on this partnership, Coinbase’s representatives said they are pleased to announce their collaboration with Conio to increase liquidity available to support Italian banks and financial institutions operating in the digital asset sector. This collaboration between two companies that share fundamental values of trust, transparency, and security will bring benefits to the entire industry.





What does Conio do?

Founded in 2015, Conio launched the first Italian Bitcoin smartphone wallet. Its mission is to make Bitcoin and digital assets accessible to everyone. This is why it has created a multi-signature custody system that makes it easy and safe to store digital assets.

From the beginning, Conio won the trust of institutional investors, including major Italian banks, which financed the project and created partnerships. Today, besides reaching over 400,000 private customers, it offers banks and financial institutions integrated solutions for the management of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.