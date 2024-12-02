The collaboration allows Conduit’s customers to transfer funds between Brazil and the US and settle in minutes utilising Onchain FX, where stablecoins pegged to different currencies can be swapped on the spot.











Transferring stablecoins across borders

Braza Group launched its stablecoin pegged to the BRL in February 2025 to help Brazilians connect with the latest financial technologies on a global scale and support businesses in optimising their operations.

The two companies joined forces to allow Consuit customers to use the platform to make payments from Brazil to the US in BRL. Braza Group aims to mint a digital currency, which Conduit will swap for a US-backed stablecoin, completing the transaction with the final recipient.

Conduit’s goal is to build a simple and scalable global payments network and support settlements between Brazil and the US faster, in only two minutes, while also allowing users to switch between stablecoins and fiat whenever they want. By leveraging Braza Group’s liquidity and investments in stablecoins, the company aims to expand the potential of Onchain FX at scale.

Conduit believes that this approach has the potential to upgrade the way cross-border payments are made. The company’s platform offers both crypto-native infrastructure and traditional finance solutions, including almost instant and programmable global transactions with embedded AML, sanctions screening, and transaction monitoring.

The collaboration with Braza Group follows Conduit’s Series A funding round, where it gained USD 36 million, and its transaction volume surge, which increased 16-fold in 2024. Joining forces with Braza reinforces the platform’s ability to settle global transactions quickly and efficiently, providing liquidity to ensure transactions can be settled with ease and without constraints.