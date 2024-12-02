Computop and Bitnet partner to enable Bitcoin payments for merchants

Through this partnership, global merchants will be able to accept bitcoin as a payment method on Computop Paygate.

Through the Computop and Bitnet partnership, merchants are able to offer Bitcoin as a payment option to customers. Merchants benefit from freedom from chargebacks, in addition to being able to extend their global reach without incurring cross-border fees. Merchants will be funded by Bitnet in the local currency of their choice.

Bitnet provides a digital commerce platform enabling enterprise-scale merchants to accept Bitcoin payments.

Computop is a global payment service provider that provides ecommerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO) payments globally. Computop processes transactions totaling USD 9+ billion per year, for over 2800 large international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

