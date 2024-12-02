Initially, the agreement between Commerzbank and Crypto Finance is set to focus on Bitcoin and Ether and target specific existing corporate clients in Germany. In addition, as part of the strategic collaboration, Commerzbank plans to manage the custody of digital assets, while Crypto Finance ensures their secure trading. Through this alliance, Commerzbank’s corporate clients are set to benefit from simplified and secure access to crypto assets, without being required to skip established and regulated structures and partners.
The partnership with Crypto Finance comes shortly after Commerzbank obtained
a cryptocurrency custody licence from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), with the bank becoming the inaugural full-service financial institution in Germany to attain such authorisation. By securing this licence, Commerzbank was enabled to provide a comprehensive suite of digital asset services, with a focus on cryptocurrency assets.
On the other hand, Crypto Finance centres its efforts on allowing institutional clients to enter the crypto market via regulated and secure trading and custody services. The company expanded its footprint to Germany by securing four licences from BaFin, enabling it to deliver crypto solutions to all institutional clients across the region. By teaming up with Commerzbank, Crypto Finance is set to be able to further solidify its position in Germany, as well as to augment its role in the European crypto landscape. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Crypto Finance highlighted that their company developed a solution customised to meet the needs of Commerzbank and that can support the bank in expanding its capabilities. Crypto Finance intends to further collaborate with Commerzbank and support the increasing demand for institutional crypto services in Germany and the EU.
Moreover, before the current collaboration with Crypto Finance, Commerzbank entered into several other partnerships that worked towards allowing the bank to advance its commitments and operations. For example, back in February 2024
, the bank teamed up with Surecomp to deploy its DOKA-NG tool for back-office trade finance processing across multiple entities. At that time, the alliance represented an integral part of the financial institution’s development strategy, as utilising DOKA-NG was projected to solidify and standardise the back-office processing of letters of credit, guarantees, and other trade finance instruments.