Coinzone to launch Bitcoin wallet for Europe

The personal wallet will support country-specific local currencies for bank deposits and withdrawals, transfers and instant payments, and has been specifically developed to address privacy and legal frameworks in operation across the region.

Made in Europe, for Europe, Coinzone offers an understanding of the European regulatory landscape – specifically EU privacy, secure payment and data protection laws. All data will be hosted in European data centre locations, giving Coinzone Wallet users the assurance of protection under European privacy laws.

Headquartered in Europe, the Coinzone team has experience in both international ecommerce and payments. Made in Europe, for Europe, its Bitcoin merchant payment gateway and point-of-sale (POS) platform is available in over a dozen languages and is tailored to each European market it operates within.