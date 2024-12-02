Coinzone launches Bitcoin payment services in Poland

The payment solution incorporates market-specific language and payment processing localisations that give merchants the option of settlement in their local currency, PLN.

Merchants are now able to accept Bitcoin at the point-of-sale, while mobile payments are enabled through Android and iOS apps. The Coinzone platform also features plug-ins for e-commerce platforms - including Magento, osCommerce, Prestashop, WooCommerce and X-Cart.

Headquartered in Europe, the Coinzone team has many years of experience in both international ecommerce and payments. Coinzone’s mission is to provide a user experience that eliminates the geographic boundaries and complexities of payments by enabling businesses and individuals to easily transact with digital currencies.