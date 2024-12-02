Coinzone heads for European businesses

Coinzone brings a suite of services, such as Online Payment Page, which lets customers accept Bitcoin on websites. Customers can check out through a conversion-optimised payment page in 11 languages.

Another service is Integrations – Coinzone, which supports online shopping carts from various European merchants and has a built-in API for custom solutions. Point of Sale service enables customers to sell products in 11 languages via point-of-sale or on the move using their mobile apps for Android and iPhone/iPad.

Control Panel - Bitcoin payments can be managed at the office, at home, or on the go, complete with dashboard and reporting tools. Coinzone integrates with mobile and online payments with an optimised payment experience.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Coinzone team has 70+ years of experience with both international ecommerce and payments.