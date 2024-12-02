Cointract launches crypto trading app

Additionally, it is possible to trade either independently or with the help of a smart avatar that will execute users’ buy and sell orders in the most profitable way. This is done by means of a percentage setback on the current price. If the price falls by the value a user has defined, the Cointract avatar will automatically buy or sell their assets. Another option is to have the avatar follow the course intelligently and have it sell automatically in the event of major setbacks.

Anyone who uses Cointract to purchase stablecoins tied to the US dollar or gold can make a profit. Users’ balance earns daily interest which is credited to them. The exchange used on Cointract’s platform, on which customers’ personal account runs, is called Nexo. Users lend the crypto exchange a portion of their base currency for a certain period of time to secure its day-to-day business and receive a low-interest rate in return. The annual interest rate is currently between 6 and 8%.





As stated by a Cointract representative, these investments are an attractive alternative to dividend stocks and bonds, especially in the current inflationary environment, which is also characterised by low-interest rates. These investments also help to diversify users’ portfolios and can thus protect against market distortions.