The Aussie Bundle was designed to offer Australian investors a simple way to invest in and support top projects in the Australian crypto industry. It comprises a carefully curated mix of coins that have been developed by Australian teams and projects. With heavyweights from the Gaming realm, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), and the burgeoning Metaverse included, the Aussie Bundle serves as a one-stop solution for investors seeking diversified yet focused exposure to Australia's most promising crypto ventures.











The Best of Australia

Fueled by a joint ambition to amplify Australia's significant contributions to the global crypto ecosystem, Coinstash and Investified collaborated to bring the Aussie Bundle to life. Grant Collins, CMO at Coinstash, said that creating this bundle is a reflection of their shared belief in Australia's burgeoning crypto sector and its global impact. Together with Investified, they wanted to provide investors from their communities and beyond with a simple one-click solution to get exposure to the Australian crypto industry.





How the Aussie Bundle works

Investing in the Aussie Bundle is simple. Available exclusively on Coinstash’s user-friendly app and platform, users can invest in the Aussie Bundle with AUD in one simple transaction. Once purchased, each asset within the Bundle is equally allocated to the user’s portfolio, saving the time and energy of buying each coin individually. One click, multiple investments.

Zac Povolny, Co-founder of Investified, shared his delight about co-creating the Aussie Bundle, saying that they’re excited to create a bundle that represents what Australia has to offer in the crypto arena. Despite often being overlooked, the Australian crypto sector is a significant global force, home to several world-renowned projects, and they're delighted to work with Coinstash to give investors an easy way of getting exposure to it.





What does Coinstash do?

Coinstash is an Australia-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, with over 25,000 registered clients. Founded in 2017, Coinstash is Australian owned and operated, and AUSTRAC registered.

With support for many assets in Australia, Coinstash makes it simple and safe to buy, sell, earn, and trade over 1,000+ cryptocurrencies. With competitive fees, low spreads, and a feature-packed app, Coinstash is the go-to platform for crypto needs in Australia.