Coinsquare launches Quick Trade mobile app

The Quick Trade app, available in English and French, comes with features like simplified KYC process, instant account funding via Interac e-Transfer, no-fee e-transfer deposits and withdrawals, commission free trades, portfolio management, and the possibility to swap between any two assets.

At launch, the Quick Trade app will offer Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), with more digital assets to be onboarded over the coming months.

Coinsquare Capital Markets also recently submitted a dealer membership application to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to operate a regulated marketplace for digital assets. The proposed marketplace will provide automated trading systems bringing together institutional and retail orders from buyers and sellers of digital assets deemed securities under the Ontario Securities Act.