CoinSmart launches its trading app





The mobile app streamlines the onboarding, digital asset buying, selling and trading process, while providing customers access to many of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market.

To coincide with the app’s official launch, CoinSmart has listed Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT) as well as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), and Uniswap (UNI), giving traders a choice of crypto assets in addition to CoinSmart’s Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), EOS, Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and USDC offering.

Unlike other Canadian apps that require certain coins to be converted to fiat prior to withdrawal, the CoinSmart app offers traders the option to both on-ramp and off-ramp their entire portfolio of coins to and from their private wallet.

The CoinSmart app also offers the SmartTrade feature, allowing customers to swap between any two digital assets without having to trade through Bitcoin, Ethereum, or a stable coin first.