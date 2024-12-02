CoinShares lists 3 ETPs on Xetra

According to a CoinShares representative, cross-listing is an important step for CoinShares Asset Management as it provides investors with easier access to digital assets and will allow the company to leverage its technology and move into new markets and strategic partnerships.

The listing of CoinShares Physical Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin ETPs on Börse Xetra follows approval from the Swedish regulator to distribute the ETPs across the European Union (EU). As a result, CoinShares Physical ETPs have been passported from Sweden into Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, France, Denmark, Finland and Norway.