Coinsecure teams up with OKLink for blockchain remittances in India

OKLink is the latest acquisition from the Beijing-headquartered Bitcoin exchange OKCoin. The company develops a blockchain money transfer network that currently offers payouts in five countries at over 100,000 locations and is expected to cover sixty countries by the end of 2016, according to FinanceMagnates. OKLink raised USD 10 million in venture capital funds and is composed of a team of veterans from Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Visa, Yahoo, IBM, Barclays, cfX, Federal Reserve Bank, FDIC and PwC.

The network created by OKCoin is called OKLink. And will enable Indian citizens to send or receive funds either in Bitcoin or Indian rupees from countries around the globe such as China, Hong Kong, Korea, Canada, Philippines and many more.

Coinsecure was founded in July 2014 and launched its Bitcoin exchange on January 1, 2015. It offers algorithmic trading, a Blockchain explorer, a demo platform for users to try trading without real money, on-chain and off-chain wallet services and also has a number of integrations with global partners.