CoinsBank launches universal cryptocurrency solution

CoinsBank is creating a confluence of both traditional and cryptocurrency ecosystems with its universal solution at the event. The announcements during event will include CoinsBank Wallet, Card, Merchant Tools, Exchange, Charts and Mobile App, which will help the company provide an all-in-one gateway for blockchain services.

The company sees potential in Bitcoin’s underlying blockchain technology and has been involved in the development of next generation FinTech solutions over blockchain. CoinsBank seeks to leverage the benefits of the technology by developing blockchain based solutions for simple money transfer, global remittance, crowdfunding and P2P securities trading.