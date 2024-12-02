Coinplug enables Bitcoin purchases with credit cards

The move, which allows customers to pay for Coinplug’s prepaid okBitcard service, will make Bitcoin available in many of South Korea’s highest-traffic locations, including subway stations, convenience stores and city streets.

The new service was made possible through a deal with Korean ATM manufacturer Nautilus Hyosung, a Korea-based ATM hardware producer.

To use the system, customers select ‘okBitcard’ from the ATM’s greeting screen, enter a phone number and date of birth for identification, insert a credit card and print a paper receipt. The receipt includes a PIN code that can then be redeemed for bitcoin value via Coinplug’s smartphone app or the okBitcard website.