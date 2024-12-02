



Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to enable Jetcraft clients to benefit from streamlined transactions, faster escrow processes, as well as optimised purchasing experiences.

In addition, the partnership will address the overall growing demand for high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and corporations that are seeking to use their digital asset holdings for premium aviation services. While aiming to accelerate the digitalisation of private aviation and integrating CoinPayments’ secure infrastructure with its solution, Jetcraft will offer clients the possibility to access improved payment flexibility, reduced transaction times, and optimised privacy.











More information on the CoinPayments x Jetcraft partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration is set to deliver multiple benefits to the private aviation industry. This will include an efficient integration, as CoinPayments’ technology will be fully incorporated into Jetcraft’s accounting process, providing frictionless payments, as well as optimised security (with efficient encryption and security protocols that will safeguard all transactions), and comprehensive cryptocurrency support (clients will be enabled to leverage a wide range of digital assets for transactions, with CoinPayments handling all conversion processes).

In addition, the partnership will also meet the needed regulatory compliance requirements (as all operations will adhere to relevant financial regulations and anti-money laundering (AML) policies), while providing real-time processes, instant verification of cryptocurrency payments, and eliminating traditional banking delays as well.

As digital assets continue to gain mainstream acceptance and popularity, CoinPayments and Jetcraft will focus on offering cryptocurrency payments to private aviation transactions, aiming to expand the overall digital asset utility while meeting the needs of clients in an ever-evolving market at the same time.