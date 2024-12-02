Coinpanion launches Crypto Score

The Coinpanion Crypto Score (CPCS Score) compares performance and sentiment metrics of various crypto projects. According to a Coinpanion representative, this approach enables portfolios to be checked monthly, which ensures a comprehensive risk management system. The Crypto Score is based on a data-based methodology used by the fintech to select which cryptocurrencies are allowed to enter the Coinpanion portfolios.

The CPCS Score ranges from 0 to 1000 and results from an analysis of four central sub-scores. The projects are evaluated based on the blockchain, social sentiment, development activity, and market, resulting in a ranking-based overall score. This score and other quantitative metrics are then used to compose the Coinpanion portfolios. In total, over 1000 cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, and Metaverse trends are being analysed and projects are selected and bundled into smart portfolio categories.