CoinMENA partners with Zodia Markets

This collaboration aims to enhance liquidity and reduce slippage on high-volume trades for G10 and GCC currencies against a curated selection of stablecoins and crypto assets. Zodia Markets is recognised for its trading and operational infrastructure, catering primarily to institutional clients and facilitating fiat-to-digital asset transactions across various currencies.

CoinMENA provides a platform for retail and institutional investors to buy, sell, send, receive, and securely store digital assets. The partnership leverages the strengths of both entities, combining CoinMENA's extensive network of clients across the MENA region with Zodia Markets' robust trading capabilities. In the company press release, CoinMENA's co-founders noted the timing of the partnership in the context of increased interest from investors, highlighting the improved efficiency and reduced transaction costs it offers.

In turn, officials from Zodia Markets brought up the evolution of the AME region and the importance of bridging traditional finance with digital assets. They expressed excitement about the efficiencies the partnership will bring to digital asset trading in the region.

More information about the two companies

Both CoinMENA and Zodia Markets anticipate the transformative impact of their partnership on the MENA digital asset trading landscape. CoinMENA, headquartered in Bahrain, is licenced by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a crypto asset service provider, while CoinMENA FZE, its sister company, is licensed by VARA in Dubai. CoinMENA aims to provide access to crypto asset investment options for investors in the MENA region through a user-friendly platform with competitive fees and high liquidity.

Zodia Markets, an institutional digital asset trading business, is backed by SC Ventures and OSL Group. It serves as a trusted trading partner for institutions seeking to engage in digital asset trading while upholding traditional finance standards. In November 2023, Zodia Markets revealed a strategic partnership with Singapore-based digital currency payment institution Triple-A.

The partnership aligned with the shared vision of both Triple-A and Zodia Markets to support innovation initiatives in the financial sector while respecting rigorous regulatory compliance standards. According to the official press release, the mutual goal of the two companies was to improve accessibility to digital assets for companies in a secure way.