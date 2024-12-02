CoinMENA joins Bitpanda for better crypto trading

This collaboration will enable CoinMENA to integrate a wider selection of cryptocurrencies, aiming to provide users with more competitive pricing and an enhanced trading experience.

The integration of Bitpanda’s technology will support CoinMENA in managing increased user demand while ensuring a reliable trading environment. This partnership is expected to strengthen CoinMENA's position in the market.

Bitpanda Technology Solutions, which provides infrastructure for digital asset trading, has expanded its services to support over 25 million users across Europe. The company’s platform offers scalable and secure trading solutions for a variety of financial entities, including banks, fintech firms, and crypto companies. This infrastructure will help CoinMENA access a broad range of crypto assets and deliver a secure trading experience.

Bitpanda Technology Solutions has previously assisted traditional banks and fintech companies in developing regulated investment platforms.





Partnering Zodia Markets

In April 2024 CoinMENA entered into a partnership with Zodia Markets, a UK-based firm. The collaboration is designed to improve liquidity and minimize slippage on high-volume trades involving G10 and GCC currencies against selected stablecoins and crypto assets. Zodia Markets specializes in trading and operational infrastructure for institutional clients, focusing on fiat-to-digital asset transactions.





CoinMENA's platform supports both retail and institutional investors in buying, selling, sending, receiving, and securely storing digital assets. The partnership aims to merge CoinMENA's regional client network with Zodia Markets' trading infrastructure, seeking to enhance trading efficiency and reduce transaction costs.

CoinMENA and Zodia Markets are expecting their partnership to significantly impact digital asset trading in the MENA region. CoinMENA, based in Bahrain and licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, along with its sister company CoinMENA FZE, which is licensed by VARA in Dubai, seeks to enhance crypto asset investment options for regional investors. The platform aims to offer a user-friendly experience with competitive fees and high liquidity.