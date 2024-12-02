CoinMate, MoneyPolo partner to allow users to exchange cash for Bitcoin and back

Users who wish to buy Bitcoin with cash, need to open a MoneyPolo account as well as a CoinMate account. They can then fund their MoneyPolo account with cash at one of the companys partners with brick-and-mortar locations in over 100 countries. Once the MoneyPolo account is funded, the money can be transferred to CoinMate, where it can be used to buy Bitcoin. Users who want to sell Bitcoin for cash simply transfer the fiat to their MoneyPolo account and pick it up at a local partner.

Recently, CoinMate changed its standard currency from the USD to the EUR. The exchange also allows for deposits in CZK and PLN. MoneyPolo is a UK-based financial services provider with a network of more than 400,000 partner branches around the world.