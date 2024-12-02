CoinLoft and CoinTree add Ether support in Australia

CoinTree has revealed that users will be able to swap Bitcoin for a number of varying altcoins including ether, litecoin and DAO tokens.

Microsoft and also the private banking blockchain consortium led by R3 see an increased interest in Ethereum, particularly its smart contract technology. This has resulted in increased value of ethers and digital exchanges around the world have begun offering ether support.

Kraken, BTC-e, Gemini, Coinbase and Uphold are some of the many Bitcoin exchanges that have enabled ether trading on their platforms.

Recently, the Australian government has displayed a friendlier stance toward Bitcoin and digital currencies. In March 2016, the government revealed that it was “committed” to removing the double taxation of Bitcoin. In May 2016, the government followed up on its initial word by pledging changes that “will ensure that consumers are no longer ‘double taxed’ when using digital currencies”, according to cryptocoinsnews.com.