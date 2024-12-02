CoinLoan token listed on the Bittrex Global Exchange

The Ethereum-based token CLT was first listed on the crypto exchange in June 2018. CoinLoan users are enabled to benefit from the CLT utilities through the CoinLoan platform. The company’s services include lending against the security of crypto assets, deposits, and crypto exchange with over 140 currency pairs. With the CoinLoan interest account, users can increase rates of return and additionally receive a 50% discount when paying loan fees.

A representative of the Estonia-based crypto platform stated that this listing aims to make blockchain technology more accessible and user-friendly. The user’s assets are insured with BitGo for USD 100 million. Users can download the CoinLoan app on iOS and Android applications, where questions can be answered by the company’s support service.