CoinJar secures FCA's approval





CoinJar is now advocating for a similar licence to be implemented in Australia, to help build corporate and consumer confidence and monitor cryptocurrency businesses at large.

The FCA approval means that CoinJar will be an attractive partner for more companies and neobanks. Following the recent launch of the CoinJar Card Mastercard, which allows users to spend the crypto in their wallet like cash, online and in-store, a number of ASX 500 partnerships are currently being finalised. A range of new products is also set to be unveiled this year including a white label service for businesses that will provide state-of-the-art backend digital currency processing.