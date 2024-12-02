CoinJar locks in Bitcoin prices with Hedged Accounts

Users can lock in prices against AUD, USD, GBP and EUR. However much money users buy for Bitcoins today, they will still be able to access the same amount of money from their Hedged Accounts when converting Bitcoins to cash. For example, if a user buys 1 bitcoin worth AUD 400 today and after one month 1 Bitcoin is worth USD 800, the user will have half a Bitcoin but still be able to get their AUD 400 when converting it to cash.

Users can transfer funds between their Everyday Bitcoin Account or Cash Account (which they transfer money into) and Hedged Account. Also, users can transfer their Hedged Account amount to their CoinJar Swipe EFTPOS card to make everyday purchases.

The idea behind Hedged Accounts is to help encourage user adoption of Bitcoin by having a way where users do not have to worry about fluctuating Bitcoin prices and therefore can better budget and plan ahead.