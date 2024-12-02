Coinigy raises USD 100k in seed funding

The funds will be used to boost existing professional Bitcoin trading services as well as supporting development of a new universal exchange API.

Users can already access a total of 24 Bitcoin exchanges through one interface and a large number of key functions such as trading and portfolio management tools, a news feed, advanced market graphs and technical indicators; thus granting traders laser-like insight into the cryptocurrency markets.

Coinigys Universal Exchange API will allow anyone to fetch, process and analyze trade data across all supported exchanges. The new API will also support trading across multiple exchange accounts from one system, promoting market liquidity and allowing for instant arbitrage, advanced order types, and indicator-triggered ordering. This new service will act as a one-stop shop for anyone interested in building their own automated trading bots or services requiring cryptocurrency market data.