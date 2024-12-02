Coinify partners SEB to boost blockchain payment services in Europe

SEB owns Coinify after joining a USD 4 million A funding round. SEB board members will also be joining the Bitcoin company with SEB’s Stefan Olofsson becoming one of the board of directors and Filip Petersson as the deputy director, as part of the deal. SEB also has a voting share of 5 to 9.99 % in Coinify.

Coinify supports over 20 PSPs and according to Cryptocoins News it claims to be the biggest blockchain payments enabler in Europe, reaching more than 100,000 businesses online. The company plans to use this investment to sustain their position in Europe and expand their blockchain payment and trade products in Asia, according to company’s representative.