Coinify inks two new partnerships for expansion in southeastern Europe

Webteh offers merchant account and payment gateway solutions mainly in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro markets. The second partnership is with Romanian payment service provider, EuroPayment Services (EuPlatesc.ro).

Coinify drives mainstream adoption of digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, for merchants and consumers. Merchants benefit from Coinify’s Payment Service (PSP), enabling settlements in a fraud-free and chargeback-free blockchain payment environment, while customers get access to secure, one-click payments that reveal no sensitive information.

Webteh offers payment solutions as well as software solutions to merchants and banks worldwide. Webteh’s HQs are in Zagreb, Croatia and the company is owned by Pikpay, both being leading payment gateway providers in the Balkan region. The WebPay platform supports acquiring banks across Europe, Asia and North America.

EuroPayment Services (EuPlatesc.ro) is a card payment processor and ecommerce payment gateway offering e-shops solutions with multiple payment options - recurring payments, instalments, SMS, bank transfer.