Coinify enables Bitcoin credit card payments in 34 countries

Coinify Trade account, which enables users to purchase and sell Bitcoin, has insofar supported bank transfers within 34 SEPA countries. Now it allows customers to purchase Bitcoin using VISA or MasterCard credit cards.

The user can Log in or create an account at Coinify Trade and then click “Buy Bitcoin with Card payment”. After inserting the Bitcoin address or create a new Bitcoin account he can enter the amount he wants to buy for and click “Buy bitcoin”.

The card must be enabled for 3D secure which includes most VISA and MasterCards.