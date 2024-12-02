Coinify, Countr POS partner to roll out blockchain payments for merchants

This partnership allows Countr POS, a Dutch provider of a tablet-based point of sale software for small to medium-sized businesses, to offer a wider variety of alternative payments for their retailers. The Dutch company’s database counts over 3000 merchants worldwide, thus the partnership enables blockchain currency payment processing extension among retailers and stimulates the overall blockchain payments adoption.

Countr POS will be releasing its new version of the app on June 1st, which will include the blockchain payment method. However, retailers can already request the beta release to get the first-hand of the integration.

Coinify operates as a blockchain payment service provider (bPSP) with focus on extending blockchain currency payment processing and trading services to merchants and consumers respectively.