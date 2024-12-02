Coinify brings blockchain services to iSignthis

Thus, the blockchain payment provider will be advantageously positioned to meet the proposed revision to the ECs 4th AML Directive, that seeks to regulate digital currency operators from early 2017.

Under the strategic partnership Coinify will continue to use iSignthis Digital KYC solution to identify customers and the security company will deliver an efficient on-boarding process to their increased customer base. The Digital KYC service is able to remotely identify any of the 3.5Bn financially included persons globally. This allows for the automated on-boarding of paid customers in as little as 3 to 5 minutes, whilst meeting Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing regulations. Moreover, service is beta tested by selected Blockchain customers prior to global launch.

The blockchain payments provider has recently announced a new partnership with Blockchain, an industry leader with over 50% market share.