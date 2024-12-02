Coinify and iPayDNA bring blockchain payments to Asia Pacific merchants

Partnering with iPayDNA is another step of Coinify’s recently announced push into the Asian market. The new PSP agreement will allow Coinify to extend their blockchain merchant processing solution distribution channel throughout the Asia Pacific region where iPayDNA holds a dominant position.

Asia-Pacific is home to more than 60% of the world population, accounts for nearly three quarters of global payment transactions and has the highest share of e-commerce in GDP.

The new partnership enables iPayDNA’s merchants to accept 17 blockchain currencies including Bitcoin from any country in a secure environment and receive payouts in local currency to their bank accounts within a few days.

iPayDNA is a PCIDSS level 1 Compliant IPSP linked to numerous banks around the world to provide credit and debit card like Visa, Master, JCB & China Union Pay (CUP) and non-card payment processing services to internet merchants for various industry like general ecommerce, classified advertisement, gaming, forex, file sharing, travel etc from around the world.

Coinify operates as a blockchain payment service provider with focus on extending blockchain currency payment processing and trading services to merchants and consumers respectively.