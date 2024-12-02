Coinify and Digix add DGX gold backed tokens for payments

Digix Gold represents a new paradigm for the tokenisation and storage of gold, whereby it can be stored, sent, and received with an Ethereum wallet, and its ownership verified by searching the Ethereum blockchain.

The Digix Proof of Asset (PoA) protocol uses Ethereum and the Inter Planetary Files System (IPFS) to track an asset through its chain of custody. This allows for the open and public verification of an assets existence without a centralised database. DGX gold tokens can be used by anyone to create lending platforms, payments processing, funding, or as collateral by virtual nations.

Coinify is a European-based blockchain payment provider with growing presence in Asia with access to over 10,000 merchants such as Hungry Group, Queal, and Just-Sold.