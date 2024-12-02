Coinify and Bcash partner to ease Bitcoin acquisition

The strategic partnership will provide Bcash customers across Europe with the opportunity to buy Bitcoin quicker and easier than before. In order to get Bitcoins, users will need to enter the required information on Bcash’s page and then proceed to the payment page where a new and very easy to use KYC/AML solution is implemented. Buyers need to follow a simple authentication procedure during the first card purchase, which will enable nearly instantaneous top ups in the subsequent card orders.

Customers will soon be able to make use of another option to buy Bitcoins - directly via bank transfer, which can be considered as a very steady alternative solution. Besides the online platform, Bcash offers another means for getting Bitcoin - via the first Greek two-way Bitcoin ATM, which can be found in the centre of Athens.