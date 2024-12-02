CoinFund partners with Apex and Nori for a more environmentally conscious web3





Working with CoinFund, Apex delivered an independent assessment of the carbon emissions associated with the firm's Bitcoin exposure by evaluating transactional Bitcoin volume, leveraging Cambridge University geographic hash rate data to assess miner use of renewable energy, and calculating the firm’s carbon footprint related to this activity.

With this calculation in hand, CoinFund partnered with Nori to physically remove an equivalent number of emissions from the atmosphere through carbon abatement and sequestration. Nori’s web3 native carbon offset solution enabled CoinFund to pay farmers in Nebraska to use sustainable techniques that promote soil carbon sequestration, as measured by NRTS (Nori Carbon Removal Tonnes).

Apex follows industry practice reporting standards and regulations, such as the TCFD, CDP, GHG Protocol, SFDR, DEFRA, EPA, and more, to understand and quantify each client’s carbon footprint.