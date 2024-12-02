Coinfirm gets USD 700k to invest in blockchain AML risk and compliance platform

The blockchain startup has positioned itself to be an important player in blockchain ecosystem as well as regtech market. It has created a blockchain AML risk and compliance platform that solves one of the greatest roadblocks in the cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in a new and innovative way.

Luma Investment leads the recent funding, which is a CEE based fund comprised of entrepreneurs from multiple industries. The investor has built itself into one of the largest private investment funds in the region with over with over USD 1.1b in transactions to their name already, according to EconoTimes.