CoinEx expands in Germany

CoinEx is a global provider of professional cryptocurrency trading services. In addition, the company offers access to ViaBTC, ViaWallet and CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC), which can offer investors a wide range of options. CoinEx offers spot trading, contract trading and other derivatives trading functionality.

CoinEx is currently expanding its international team and has set up a team in Germany in order to be able to offer German users a better service. In addition, CoinEx is working with the local cryptocurrency community and influencers to understand the needs of German users.