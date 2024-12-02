CoinDCX, OKEx team up for new DCXfutures product

As part of the agreement, OKEx will gain unprecedented access to the Indian market, while CoinDCX will have access to OKEx’s experience in developing world-class futures products to bring more innovative service offerings to market. Fintech Finance reports that this strategic partnership is meant to accelerate the mutual development of both CoinDCX and OKEx, allowing each to strengthen their global service offerings and expand their customer base.

Once with the partnership, the launch of CoinDCX’s new DCXfutures product was announced, amid increased demands for access to futures, options, and higher leverage trading for the Indian market. With DCXfutures, users will be able to trade perpetual future contracts with Bitcoin and Ethereum perpetual futures.