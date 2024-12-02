CoinDCX acquires BitOasis







Founded in 2018, CoinDCX is a preferred exchange in India with a robust user base of over 15 million, offering access to over 500+ crypto assets and facilitating average quarterly trading volumes exceeding USD 840 Million in spot in 2024. Through its intuitive and user-friendly interface, CoinDCX has simplified the investing experience, making it accessible to users of all levels of expertise. It is one of the first virtual assets exchanges in India to register with the FIU IND, upholding transparency through stringent KYC norms.

CoinDCX and BitOasis joining forces marks a transformative deal in the MENA region. Combined with the latter’s acquired licence in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the recent reopening of its platform in Dubai, the acquisition will further enable BitOasis to strengthen and expand its presence across the MENA region as a prominent player in the virtual assets ecosystem, licensed and regulated in multiple markets.

Founded in 2016, BitOasis has emerged as the go-to platform for retail, institutional, and high-net-worth individuals across the GCC and the broader MENA region to buy, sell, and hold over 60 tokens with fiat currencies such as AED, SAR, and USD. Since its inception, the company has processed over USD 6 billion in trading volume and raised more than USD 40 million dollars in funding from regional and global investors.

Speaking on the acquisition, officials from BitOasis said that CoinDCX's acquisition marks a new chapter for BitOasis, one that propels them forward on a much stronger ground. Since the start of BitOasis, trust and regulatory compliance have been a key pillar in their mission to drive crypto adoption across MENA. This is a pillar they share with CoinDCX along with their unwavering commitment to customer-centricity that has been equally vital for sustainable success. They are committed to delivering exceptional services, and this acquisition will enable further growth. Users can expect a broader product portfolio, enhanced crypto services offering, broader access to an expanded range of tokens, increased liquidity, improved trading options, and an overall enhanced user experience.