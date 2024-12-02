Coinbase Wallet offers fast money transfers via links

Coinbase Wallet is rolling out new features that make it easier, cheaper, and faster to send money worldwide.











Let’s say a user wants to send money to family or friends in another country. Instead of dealing with the complexity of routing numbers, bank account numbers, expensive wire transfers, bank fees, and waiting up to 5 business days for the money to become available, the user can simply use a link from Coinbase Wallet to send via his favourite messaging and social apps with no fees and instant settlement.

There is no need for multiple app downloads or profile searches. Users can simply create a link in Coinbase Wallet, share it, and send money globally with just a few taps—making it as easy as sending a text, direct message, or email. Available in 20 languages and over 170 countries, money can be claimed worldwide anytime.

When the recipient clicks the shared link, it’ll take them into the Coinbase Wallet app to claim or direct them to download the Coinbase Wallet app on iOS or Android and create a new wallet in just 1-click. And if the funds are not claimed within 2 weeks, they will automatically be returned to the sender.





Expanding access globally

Coinbase will continue to expand global access by providing options to buy digital assets in as many countries as possible. This is especially important for people in high-inflation economies with limited access to the global financial system and more stable currencies such as the US Dollar.

Coinbase Wallet now supports local fiat onramps in 130+ countries, including leading payment methods like Pix in Brazil, Instant P2P Bank in Nigeria, GCash in the Philippines, and many more.

With Coinbase Wallet, one also can receive money from any crypto exchange or self-custody wallet, buy USDC without Coinbase fees anywhere Coinbase Pay is available, and send USDC globally with no fees on networks like Arbitrum, Avax, Base, Optimism, and Polygon. Users can also send payments in thousands of coins, including fee-free USDC, through Coinbase Wallet messaging.

Together with payment aggregator integrations, we’re making crypto and stable currencies accessible worldwide.





Simplifying the payments experience

To streamline the experience for beginners, Coinbase is introducing an optional simple mode in Coinbase Wallet. This focuses on essential functions like buying, sending, receiving, and storing one’s digital assets.

These updates reflect the company’s commitment to making money transfers easier, cheaper, faster, and borderless. By reducing complexity and fees while expanding global access, they're enabling millions of people to engage with the crypto economy in meaningful ways.