Coinbase to launch US Bitcoin exchange

The launch comes a few days after the Winklevoss twins have announced plans for their own US exchange.

The exchange will be open to individuals and institutional investors in the states in which Coinbase has received regulatory approval. Coinbase will take a 0.25% cut of each transaction. Coinbase has previously offered a broker-like service that allows individuals to buy, sell and store Bitcoin. It also sells a payment processing service that allows merchants to accept Bitcoin from their customers.

In recent news, US-based Bitcoin wallet startup Coinbase has raised USD 75 million in Series C funding from a series of investors.