Coinbase to integrate Ledger's hardware wallets

The integration will be rolled out in phases in the first quarter of 2022. The partnership will start off with the Coinbase Wallet browser extension, which will connect to Ledger wallets. In the later part of the integration, the Coinbase mobile app will also connect to the hardware wallets.

Coinbase will share more announcements on how the plan to make Coinbase Wallet a safe and secure way to participate in Web 3 over the coming months, as representatives sayd. In June, France-based Ledger closed a USD 380 million Series C round of funding that was led by digital asset fund 10T Holdings.