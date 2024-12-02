Coinbase to hold digital assets for institutional investors via new service

The service will only be available to funds willing to store USD 10 million or more of digital currency with Coinbase, and will have a USD 100,000 initial set up fee along with a storage fee of 10 basis points (.10 percent) per month.

Institutional investors will get in return features like the ability to have multiple signers, audit trails and withdraw limits. Furthermore, they will also get dedicated account representatives (with phone support) and, in some cases, the option to insure their holdings.

According to TechCrunch, this initiative could finally help accelerate Wall Street’s entry into the world of digital currency investing. The product will launch in early 2018, and Coinbase is accepting signups now.