Coinbase to allow Bitcoin loans to US-based consumers

The exchange is now providing investing tools for dollar-cost averaging, crypto market statistics for tradable digital assets, and supports 24 assets for trading. The Coinbase team noted that they’ve added support for stablecoins USDC and Dai, which may be used to earn passive returns when held or custodied with Coinbase.

US-based Coinbase customers (in eligible states) have been invited to join the waitlist so that they can potentially borrow as much as 30% of their Bitcoin (BTC) holdings. Customers may sign up and then get the cash they want directly in their accounts within 2–3 days, according to crowdfundinsider.com.