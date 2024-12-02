Coinbase supports real-time card withdrawals via Visa Direct for digital assets

Citing CrowdFundInsider, Eddie Lo, Product Manager at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase, notes that Coinbase is delivering a faster, simpler, and more connected experience for its users — supporting conversion of crypto balances into fiat, which can be spent at the more than 60 million merchant locations where Visa is accepted.

Thus, customers based in the US, UK, and Europe now have the option to withdraw their funds by using a linked Visa debit card. Customers in the US may withdraw funds with their Mastercard. Coinbase continues to list new tokens so that its users have more trading options. The exchange recently listed Balancer (BAL) and Ren (REN) tokens for Coinbase Pro users.