Coinbase SMA expands digital asset solutions for institutions

The launch of these Strategy Creators is geared towards enhancing actively managed solutions for both private wealth and institutional clients.

Institutions, including large private wealth managers, now have access to a range of passive and active digital asset strategies offered by the newly added Strategy Creators, namely Coinbase Asset Management, CoinDesk Indices, Forteus Investment Management, Hilbert Capital, Hyperion Decimus, MarketVector Indexes, and Tellurian-ExoAlpha. The platform, backed by Coinbase Prime's institutional-grade custody and execution tools, facilitates premier digital Strategy Creators in offering digital market access, strategies, and research perspectives to asset allocators.

Coinbase SMA enables asset allocators to directly own digital assets at a qualified custodian while benefiting from portfolio customisation and integration with portfolio reporting systems. The platform, offering front-to-back lifecycle management, allows regulated institutions to focus on client delivery without the need for extensive workflow and security system development.

The context of the launch

According to Coinbase, the addition of seven Strategy Creators represents a step forward in Coinbase SMA's efforts to establish efficient adoption of new portfolio management solutions. Coinbase SMA, a subsidiary of Coinbase Asset Management, operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coinbase Global, Inc.

Coinbase Prime supports the entire transaction lifecycle for institutions. This includes advanced multi-venue agency trade execution, custody for various assets, financing, staking and staking infrastructure, data and analytics, and reporting. Institutions can directly access Coinbase Prime through a user interface or integrate it via APIs to offer crypto-related products to institutional, private wealth, and retail clients, such as ETPs and ETFs, custodial solutions, or brokerage services.





Other developments from Coinbase

Apart from pursuing registrations and licences in various parts of the world such as Spain and Singapore, Coinbase has also been focusing on launching a anew lending platform aimed at large institutional investors.

In September 2023, Coinbase detailed its plans to introduce a digital asset lending platform targeted at large institutional investors, according to a company representative who spoke with Reuters. The launch of Coinbase's crypto-lending platform has been backed by a total of USD 57 million in funding, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

In the same month, Coinbase extended its Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST) to the United Kingdom. The move marked a step forward in the ongoing expansion of TRUST, which is a collaborative industry effort designed to enhance compliance with the Travel Rule mandate while upholding customer security and privacy.