Coinbase regards India as a dynamic market for the crypto and onchain industry and being registered in the region highlights the company’s commitment to compliance, responsible expansion, and catering its services to the needs of its users in a safe manner.











Coinbase offers its services in India as a registered crypto platform

Coinbase plans to launch its initial retail services later in 2025, followed by additional products and investments thereafter. By expanding into the crypto and onchain space of India in a manner compliant with regulatory requirements, Coinbase aims to increase economic freedom worldwide.

The company chose to expand in India as the country is emerging as a technology hub with startup ecosystems and a rapidly growing onchain development. Its share of global developers increased from 3% in 2018 to 12% in 2023.

Coinbase notes that young Indian entrepreneurs are compelled to look abroad to build global companies. The company aims to tackle this challenge by utilising crypto as a social and economic policy which can create incentives for India’s startups. By expanding access to its platform and tools such as Base, the company supports entrepreneurs to innovate locally and scale globally.

The company plans to continue to work collaboratively with regulators around the world and stay compliant with local regulations in India, protecting customers, and offering services through responsible practices. The FIU registration is a key step in the company’s international expansion strategy, and it allows it to offer crypto services and benefits to clients around the world in a safe environment.

Additionally, Coinbase now is represented on the Board of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), reinforcing its vision to support both economies and the tie between them. The USIBC aims to advance the US-India commercial collaboration, and Coinbase is now an active participant in the process.