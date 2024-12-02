Coinbase rolls out PayPal-like crypto payment platform

The US cryptocurrency exchange said this platform will make it easy for merchants to accept payments in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin directly into a user-controlled wallet. The dashboard interface on the payment platform displays the list of wallet balance held in all the supported cryptocurrencies.

The platform can be directly integrated into a merchant’s checkout flow or added as a payment option on an ecommerce platform. Coinbase said it has already integrated the platform with multi-channel commerce platform Shopify, and is in the process integrating more of them.